U.S. to build on Thai BCG concept as APEC host next year

Over the weekend, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris held talks with the Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha that focused on expanding cooperation on climate change, clean energy and sustainable development.

During their meeting, Gen Prayut said Thailand was ready to promote and enhance “heart-to-heart” cooperation with the United States based on two centuries of bilateral ties.







According to Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, Harris praised Thailand for joining the U.S. initiative on clean energy and said she hoped that the two economies will play a collaborative role on environmental issues.

Also discussed was cooperation on suppressing transnational crime and enhancing the capabilities of Thai marine police.







During her keynote speech on Friday (18 Nov) at The Athenee Hotel in Bangkok, Harris said the longstanding U.S. presence in Asia-Pacific has helped ensure security and prosperity in the region for decades.

The U.S. vice president also said the U.S. will remain a strong partner of economies and companies in the region, as prosperity in Asia and the Pacific is critical to the United States. She added that the region has been an American major export market and investment destination, while helping to support millions of American jobs back home.







Harris further reaffirmed that the United States aims to advance collaboration with the region’s economies to improve supply chain and address climate change.

She also maintained that the U.S. is committed to building on areas of sustainability and inclusivity in line with Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) concept when it hosts APEC next year. (NNT)































