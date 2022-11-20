APEC 2022 in Bangkok officially concludes with success and commitment

In his closing remarks for this year’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Week at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting had successfully concluded. He further cited commitment among member economies to work towards ensuring that the gathering delivered meaningful outcomes for the region.

Held in person for the first time in four years, APEC 2022 hosted talks among leaders and representatives of the forum’s 21 member economies, special guests including French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, leading business leaders, and youths from the APEC Voices of the Future 2022 program.







Gen Prayut summed up the important work and key achievements throughout Thailand’s host year, noting that APEC leaders issued the 2022 Declaration and the Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy as a driving force for growth and sustainability of all member economies in the region.

An APEC leaders’ declaration said the group would further strengthen the multilateral trading system while focusing its efforts to address challenges such as inflation, food security, biodiversity and climate change.







The Thai premier then handed next year’s responsibilities as APEC chair over to the United States and presented U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris with a woven chalom bamboo basket to signal the end of this year’s forum. (NNT)

















































