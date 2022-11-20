China-Thailand railway brings hope for convenience, prosperity

The China-Thailand railway, an important part of the trans-Asian railway network, will be Thailand’s first standard-gauge high-speed railway. The first section, linking the Thai capital of Bangkok with the Nakhon Ratchasima province, is expected to shorten the travel time from more than four hours to just over one hour.







When completed, the railway will take trains from Bangkok to the border town of Nong Khai, where a bridge will connect it with the China-Laos railway. This will allow people to travel by train from Bangkok, through Laos, to Kunming.

Ma Shengshuang, general manager of the China Railway Design Corporation (Thailand Branch), the supervision company of the first-phase China-Thailand railway project, said the construction work has picked up speed after Thailand eased pandemic restrictions.







Analysts say the China-Thailand railway, once put into operation, will not only inject vitality into the economic development of regions along the line in Thailand, but also strengthen the trans-Asian railway network and promote regional connectivity. (NNT)

































