U.S. praises Thailand’s effective public health response in Bangkok ‘APEC Health Week’

Thailand has received praises for its effective COVID-19 response and health security from the United States at the APEC meeting on health. The country has pledged to provide support in pursuit of global health security on laboratory systems and workforce development.

Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul held a bilateral discussion with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services Andrea Palm, as part of the APEC Health Week events in Bangkok.







The U.S. Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services on this occasion congratulated Thailand for hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting this year, praising Thailand for its effective COVID-19 response in terms of medicine, treatment, and vaccine.

Mrs. Palm admired the cooperation of Thai people on preventative measures such as mask wearing and physical distancing, and thanked Thailand for submitting data on the virus to the U.S. in the early days of the outbreak.









The U.S. health official paid Thailand a compliment on its role in global health security. The country has been selected to host the ASEAN Center for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED), which is officially opening on Friday.

She also extended the invitation for Thailand to attend next year’s APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and the Economy, which will be hosted by the United States.

Thailand on this occasion thanked the United States for the assistance, particularly on the donation of mRNA vaccines in millions of doses.







Thailand, as a member of the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA), pledged to support the work of the organization in the areas of laboratory systems and workforce development, which are two of the GHSA’s action packages.

The United States asked Thailand to support vaccinations for children along the Thailand-Myanmar borders. Thailand has been working with international organizations to establish a cooperation plan on public health with Myanmar. (NNT)













































