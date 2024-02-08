U.S. Ambassador to Thailand visits Foreign Affairs Office

Mr. Robert F. Godec, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, and congratulated her upon the assumption of her new role. Both sides reiterated readiness to work closely together to enhance Thailand – U.S. alliance and strategic partnership. They also discussed a wide range of cooperation, particularly the preparation for the upcoming high-level exchanges, the Thailand-U.S. Strategic and Defense Dialogue which Thailand will be hosting later this month, cooperation to further promote trade and investment, science and technology collaboration, as well as plans to strengthen people-to-people relations through education exchanges.

On this occasion, the Permanent Secretary and the U.S. Ambassador also exchanged views on global and regional issues, including the situation in Myanmar, Ukraine, Israel and the Middle East. (MFA)































