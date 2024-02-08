Korean Air increases flights to Thailand for tourists seeking warmer climates

Korean Air is expanding its service to Thailand with two additional weekly flights from Incheon to Bangkok, responding to a surge in tourism demand. According to the airline’s country manager, Kim Jongmin, the added flights on the Incheon-Don Mueang route cater to the high demand from Korean tourists seeking warmer climates during the winter months of January and February.

With these additions, Korean Air now operates five weekly flights to Bangkok, along with regular services to Phuket and Chiang Mai, marking a full recovery and even an increase in flight frequency to Thailand post-Covid.







The airline witnessed a significant 190% increase in passenger volume on its Korea-Thailand routes last year, contributing to an overall profit of US$11.3 billion, which exceeds the figures from 2019. Despite Thailand’s slow tourism recovery, with revenues not yet reaching pre-Covid levels, Korean tourists have shown a strong presence, ranking third among international visitors in 2023.







The Asia-Pacific region has seen the highest growth in air traffic globally in 2023, with a 126.1% increase, as reported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Beyond Thailand, Korean Air is also enhancing its services to other Southeast Asian destinations, including Manila and Bali, anticipating a full recovery of passenger demand and capacity in the early part of the year. The airline is optimistic about sustained long-haul demand and expects a revenue increase from the winter tourism peak season. (NNT)































