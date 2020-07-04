U.S. Ambassador praises Thailand’s investment potential

The U.S. Ambassador to Thailand has praised the country’s high investment potential, highlighting the expansion of current projects and further support for industry as ways to promote further cooperation.







Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak welcomed the U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, H. E. Michael George DeSombre, who made a courtesy at the start of his mission in Thailand.

The DPM and the ambassador discussed cooperation between the U.S. and Thailand, to help strengthen the economies in both countries and promote more investments by U.S. investors in Thailand.

The U.S. ambassador said Thailand has the potential and suitability for U.S. companies to invest, with a great potential to be part of the supply chain of the South East Asian region.

DPM Somkid said the U.S. ambassador is highly enthusiastic about the development of economic relations between the U.S. and Thailand, revealing that the U.S. ambassador proposed ideas on what industries should receive more support from both sides.

The ambassador expressed his confidence that Thailand will become a technological hub of the region, with great growth potential in the manufacturing and service sectors, as well as stock exchanges that can connect to Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

He said Thailand also provides good medical services, which can be expanded to reach more clients, adding that the related agencies are ready to develop mutual exchange packages between Thailand and U.S. through the Board of Investment (BOI), to promote competitiveness and attract investment.

The DPM said Thailand does not need standalone investment from individual companies, but demands investment packages, which the U.S. ambassador said he will be proposing soon.





Mr Somkid has also stressed that he is still working on the country’s domestic and international economic affairs, while refusing to comment regarding the recent political developments in Palang Pracharath Party.

The economic ministers will convene next Friday to discuss two main economic packages. (NNT)

















