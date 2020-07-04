Thailand ‘Candle Festival’ kicks off in Ubon Ratchathani

Meticulously carved candles have been put on displayed at the Thung Si Mueang in the northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani under new normal.







Spectacular large and medium sized carved wax candles are part of the annual iconic candle festival from July 3-7 to mark the beginning of Buddhist Lent. The traditional festival has been held for more than 100 years.

However, this year, local authorities have adopted new normal practices to limit the number of visitors at 2,000 persons for each round.

Three time slots are available at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Visitors have to undergo body temperature screening, clean their hands with alcohol gel and use the Thai Chana app when checking in and out.

Provincial governor Sarit Withoon will officially open the 119th candle festival this evening. (TNA)











