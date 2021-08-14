Typhoons with heavy rains to hit Thailand in August-September

The Deputy Prime Minister has directed relevant agencies to carry out the ten measures conceptualized to prevent flooding and other disasters during this year’s rainy season, as well as to store water for the dry season.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, led a videoconference of the National Water Administration as its chairman, and was briefed on projections for August and September, when heavy rains are expected and Thailand may have to face two to three typhoons.







A total 2,988 sub-districts in 630 districts of 71 provinces are considered at-risk of flooding. The administration has therefore ordered relevant agencies including the Royal Irrigation Department, Marine Department and local administrations to prepare precautions such as water pumps, tunnels, dykes and drainage systems. They were told to clear out any debris from drainage pipes to prevent flooding.



Gen Prawit also instructed his committee, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, Bangkok officials and provincial governors to carry out 10 measures devised to prevent flooding, landslides and flash floods, noting efforts must also be made to store water for next year’s drought. He urged that a public relations campaign be carried out so citizens are kept abreast of the situation and are prepared to react in the event of disaster. (NNT)























