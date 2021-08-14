Family of boy who appealed for help on Facebook grateful, but asks that donations stop

The grateful grandmother of a Pattaya boy who appealed for financial help on Facebook asked people to stop donating after an overwhelming response.

Sorayuth Wareedum, 11, turned to the only thing he knows – social media – to plead for help after his grandma and father were left jobless by the coronavirus crisis. Fueled by media reports about the boy’s post, huge amounts of cash, food and necessities poured in.







Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Chidecha Songhong capped those donations by giving roof tiles to grandmother Wansuna Nirorum, 50, after learning that their house leaked during rainstorms.

Wansuna thanked Chidecha and everyone who was so generous, but said she couldn’t accept any more. The media spotlight and the donations embarrassed her and sparked arguments with her children, Wansuna said.





























