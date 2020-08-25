Two new cases of Covid-19 reported in Thailand

Thailand recorded two new cases of Covid-19 in state quarantine, raising the total cases to 3,397, said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Of that number, 3,222 patients have recovered and the death toll remained at 58.







The two new infections comprise one male student, who returned from India on Aug 8. He was quarantined in Bangkok and found infected with coronavirus in the third test on Aug 21.

The other case is a Qatari man, 71, who arrived in Thailand on Aug 22. He entered the Alternative Hospital Quarantine at a private hospital in Bangkok and tested positive to coronavirus on the first day of his arrival. (TNA)











