Two chefs severely injured in gas explosion at hotel in Ratchaburi

A cooking gas explosion at a hotel in Ratchaburi province caused four people injured on Tuesday. The explosion occurred at 9 a.m. at the building used as the banquet hall for organizing events.

Provincial police commander Pol Maj Gen Wachirapong Amarapitak said the explosion occurred at the basement used as the kitchen. The powerful explosion caused severe damage to the building.







Four injured people are being treated at Ratchaburi Hospital. Two chefs were severely injured. Two other workers suffer minor wounds.

The initial investigation found that there was a gas leak. There were four 45-kg gas cylinders there with LPG iron hose pipe. The kitchen at the basement was built 10 years ago.







The investigators will examine evidence including circumstantial evidence and oral evidence to find out whether it was caused by defective equipment or human error. The incident happened during cooking, said a witness. (TNA)

















