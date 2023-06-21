Teen kills schoolmate with axe in Chiang Mai

A 16-year-old student on Tuesday killed a schoolmate with an axe during the lunch time at a school in Chiang Mai.

The school director ordered a three-day school closure after the blatant axe attack shocked teachers and students, having lunch at the school canteen.







It is believed that the student had quarrels with his classmate for the past 5-6 months before he brought the axe from home to carry out the attack. He hid the axe, ran to the victim and swung the axe at the head of the 14-year-old student five times.

Teachers were trying to stop him but it was too late. Teachers caught him and seized the axe before calling the police and an ambulance. The injured student was taken to hospital but he succumbed to the injury and died. The attacker was handed over to the police.







There are 400 students at this school in Mae Ai district. The incident was unprecedented and unexpected as teachers had not known about the conflict between the two students before. (TNA)
















