Two ‘Amazing Thailand’ events in Chennai under concept of ‘Five-Must Do’ experiences Sep 27-29

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the hosting of the “Amazing Thailand Fest 2024 @ Chennai” and the “Amazing Thailand: Director’s Cut” in Chennai, India, with a focus on showcasing the ‘Five Must-Do’ experiences in Thailand and the promotion of the kingdom as an ideal location for international film productions.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said “The Amazing Thailand Fest presents our strategy to expand Thailand’s reach to other Indian cities and strengthens the good relations between Thailand and India through tourism and cultural exchange. Meanwhile, the Amazing Thailand: Director’s Cut event will help stimulate travel to locations of Indian films that were shot in Thailand. Both events support the government’s vision to stimulate the Thai economy through tourism.”



The “Amazing Thailand Fest @ Chennai” will be held at the Central Atrium, Express Avenue Mall, from 27-29 September. The event will offer a variety of activities designed to create lasting impressions and convey Thailand’s soft power, under the concept of ‘Five-Must Do’ experiences in Thailand – Must Taste, Must Try, Must Buy, Must Seek, and Must See.

These will be assigned into various zones, including a tourism information booth from TAT and Team Thailand, a zone featuring Thailand’s fashion and the historical connections between Thai and Indian fabrics, a zone presenting film locations in Thailand with a ‘green screen’ allowing visitors to take pictures with Thai attractions, and a Muay Thai zone showcasing the globally renowned Thai martial art.







There will be cultural performances presented in combination with Indian dance. These include traditional silk weaving dance, long drum dance with a xylophone performance from the Thai movie “The Overture”, Nora and Likay Hulu dance (Musical folk drama) combined with Indian Bharatanatyam, and traditional Isan dance combined with Indian classical dance.

Additionally, there will be Thai movie stunt shows, including from the “King Naresuan” series and the famous Jaika Stunt group.

Presenting at the event will be 12 participating companies, including those promoting travel packages and flights to Thailand, Thai arts and crafts, and a food zone featuring five food and beverage vendors. Visitors can also join DIY workshops on herbal inhaler making and fantasy candle making.

Meanwhile, the “Amazing Thailand: Director’s Cut” will showcase Thailand through ‘film,’ which is a growing and highly regarded industry in India, especially in the Chennai area. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Chennai on 28 September.

Participants will include film industry professionals and celebrities from Thailand and India. As well as a keynote speech by TAT to introduce Thailand’s filming locations, there will be panel discussions, allowing Thai and Indian film industry professionals to exchange ideas and encourage future collaborations.









TAT is hosting both events with support from the Royal Thai Consulate General, Chennai, Thai Trade Center, Commercial Section, Royal Thai Consulate General, Chennai, and the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) in Chennai (Office located in Mumbai).

Indian is one of Thailand’s top five visitor markets. The number of Indian tourists is forecasted to reach 1.7 million this year. This is anticipated based on favourable factors, including Thailand’s visa exemption which allows Indian travellers to visit for tourism and short-term business engagements for a period of 60 days, extendable for another 30 days. (TAT)





































