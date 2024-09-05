Gov’t adjusts its digital wallet stipend scheme to cash disbursement

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is considering adjustments to its digital wallet stipend scheme, potentially incorporating a cash disbursement option to stimulate the economy more rapidly.

While the program remains focused on a digital format, feedback from various sectors, including public and opposition voices, has led to discussions about its safety and implementation.







Julapun Amornvivat, Deputy Minister of Finance, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the digital wallet concept. He explained that it aims to support the growth of Thailand’s digital economic infrastructure. However, the possibility of offering a portion of the funds in cash is being considered to accelerate economic recovery. Julapun stressed that the primary goal is to inject money into the economy quickly, boosting spending and investment.

When asked about the potential economic impact of these changes, Julapun acknowledged that any policy adjustment could have both positive and negative effects. He noted that the government’s main challenge is balancing economic and technological goals to ensure long-term success. (NNT)





































