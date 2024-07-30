Khao Yai unpredictable flash flood threatens lives of villagers and tourists at resorts

A flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Khao Yai National Park has inundated villages in the Nadi district of Prachinburi province, submerging numerous resorts and cutting them off from the outside world.

Footage captured a massive surge of floodwater cascading down a canal from Khao Yai National Park before inundating two villages in the Nadi district late last night.







Residents were forced to evacuate their homes and livestock as floodwaters rose rapidly, isolating entire villages. Local authorities deployed two flat-bottomed boats to rescue residents and animals from the inundated areas amid persistent rainfall.

In addition to the canal overflow, the accumulated rainwater caused the Sai Yai River to burst its banks, flooding several popular resorts.







Journalists attempting to access the inundated resorts were warned by the Prachinburi Tourism Association and resort owners that the floodwaters had spread rapidly and unpredictably, making it unsafe to enter the area due to the risk of being swept away by strong currents.

Two Districts in Prachinburi Remain on High Alert

As of this morning, the situation remains precarious with intermittent rainfall maintaining high water levels. Resort owners are on high alert for potential secondary waves of flooding.

Residents of Baanbhu Khanchai village in Saphan Hin subdistrict, where over 50 households have been severely affected, have been completely cut off by floodwaters. Some residents reported wading through nearly a meter of water to reach their workplaces and are awaiting assistance from relevant authorities. (TNA)











































