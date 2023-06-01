TTM+ 2023 reinforces revolutionized Thailand’s tourism towards sustainability

The Thailand Travel Mart Plus (TTM+) 2023, the country’s leading B2B travel show, opened for business today, ushering in a new era of business opportunities for buyers from around the world looking for the meaningful, one-of-a-kind travel experiences in Thailand and within the ASEAN region.

The TTM+ 2023 is being held under the theme of ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ as part of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) strategy to highlight the country’s ongoing efforts towards a meaningful travel direction. The objective is to elevate supply and distribute tourism revenue countrywide, while creating sustainability by leveraging the kingdom’s 5F soft-power foundations – Food, Film, Festival, Fight and Fashion.







The positive rebound in the tourism industry reflects the strong growth of participants at TTM+ 2023, comprising 374 buyers from 50 countries, 435 booths of quality sellers from across Thailand and the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS), and 112 media from overseas and in Thailand.

Presiding over the opening ceremony, H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, said “The TTM Plus 2023 is a showcase of the Amazing New Chapters of Thailand’s tourism towards sustainability and being a quality destination. While continuing to be an important platform for all participants to foster a long-lasting business relationship, the event is also envisioned to highlight the leveraging of sustainable standards, technology and Thai soft powers to transform Thailand’s tourism sector.”









This year, the TTM+ has returned to Bangkok after it was relocated to Chiang Mai, Pattaya, and then Phuket in previous years as part of the TAT’s strategy to promote provincial destinations. This provides a great time for overseas buyers and media to first-hand experience the growth of facilities, infrastructure, and business prospects that Bangkok has to offer after the travel and tourism industry has returned to normal.

Taking place from 31 May to 2 June at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, the opening day programme includes Thailand product update and TTM Talk, and the GMS product update presented by Cambodia. The TTM Talk on the subject of ‘Building A Sustainable Future for Tourism with Innovation Technology’ was presented by Google Cloud Thailand.







Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and the South Pacific, said “The TTM Plus is one of Thailand’s most significant B2B travel trade events and has gained its own reputation as a ‘must-attend’ on the annual travel trade calendar. This year’s event marks the 20th time that it is being held and continues to maintain Thailand’s market position, as well as help promote travel within the ASEAN region.”

The Thailand Pavilion, whilst continues to be a centre stage for business negotiations, also reinforces the country’s direction towards sustainability led by technology, digital transformation, and sustainable practices.







As well as booths dedicated for ‘Technology’ and ‘Net Zero Tourism’, the TAT’s pavilion features unique tourism-related products and DIY workshops to showcase meaningful travel experiences on offer in Thailand. Other activities include an exhibition and tasting of seasonal fruits as well as demonstration of brewing organic coffee, which will be served and paired with Thai dessert finger food.

Reflecting the event’s theme, the half-day pre-tours highlighted Bangkok’s responsible and sustainable tourism while the post tours are tailor-made to showcase meaningful travel experiences in various aspects such as gastronomy, local way of life, and local wisdoms across all five regions of Thailand. (TAT)























