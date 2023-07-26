Tropical storm ‘Doksuri’ to make its way over Thailand July 29-Aug 1

Thailand is bracing for heavy rains and potential flooding as tropical storm Doksuri is expected to make its way over the country between July 29 and August 1.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued warnings urging residents in 46 provinces to prepare for the incoming deluge.







According to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek, the TMD’s latest advisory indicates that the storm is currently tracking northeastward and is predicted to make landfall in Taiwan on July 26 and it is reported that Philippines announced cancellations of flights and thousands stranded in sea ports. While Thailand may avoid a direct hit, the storm’s presence would exacerbate existing monsoon conditions, leading to widespread rainfall throughout the weekend.







The TMD has forecasted heavy downpours for July 24 in various regions across Thailand. The areas expected to be most affected include the lower North, Northeast, and Central Plains, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, as well as the Eastern and Western areas of the South. Many areas may face the risk of flash floods and runoff, especially in areas with foothill slopes and lowlands.

Authorities are now urging the public to remain vigilant, take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential damage caused by the heavy rainfall and stay updated with the latest TMD weather advisories. (NNT)























