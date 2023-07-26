Thai celebrities summoned over Forex-3D Ponzi scheme

Two Thai celebrities have been summoned for questioning by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) in connection with the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme, a fraudulent investment scheme that duped thousands with false promises of high returns.

According to Pol Maj Gen Woranan Srilam, a senior investigator for financial crimes with the DSI, the celebrities in question are among eight individuals believed to be linked to the scheme. The first celebrity to face questioning is an actor who is scheduled to meet with the DSI on August 8. The second is a celebrity DJ, expected to appear for questioning on August 17.







With the DSI being keen to inquire about their association with one of the alleged masterminds behind the fraudulent scheme, Pol Maj Gen Woranan said the investigation will go beyond financial transactions to ensure fairness and legality. He added that the agency is now scrutinizing all the evidence to determine the extent of their involvement in the scheme.

The DSI senior investigator noted that the individuals charged with fraud could face further investigation for potential money laundering if evidence points to their participation in illegal asset transfers.







The Forex-3D scheme, masterminded by Apiruk Kothi, managed to attract numerous investors by posing as a foreign exchange trading platform with alluring promises of high returns. However, the operation turned out to be a scam and Apiruk was arrested in January 2021 for his involvement in the fraudulent operation. (NNT)

















