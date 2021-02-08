TripAdvisor names Bangkok and Phuket among Top 15 most popular destinations worldwide

Bangkok and Phuket have been named eighth and 14th, respectively among the Top 15 “Popular Destinations — World” in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2021.







The result was based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from TripAdvisor travelers for accommodation, restaurants, and things to do in destinations worldwide between 1 December, 2019, and 30 November, 2020. The Awards represent where people visited last year while travel was still open, as well as where they dreamed of going while the pandemic kept them stuck at home.

Bangkok remains a must-visit city with a very eclectic list of attractions. As modern developments push deeper into Bangkok’s cultural heart, the temples and markets of the city’s Old Town are now served with a new modern transportation infrastructure that makes travel around the Thai capital easier than ever before. This includes a new Blue Line underground train extension to historic Rattanakosin Island, while a more contemporary and cosmopolitan Bangkok now boasts multiple Michelin starred restaurants to complement its vibrant Thai street food scene.





Often referred to as the ‘Pearl of the Andaman’, Phuket is Thailand’s largest island. With an impressive coastline featuring long stretches of sandy beach strung together by dramatic rock formations, it has been attracting people to its shores for decades. It offers over 30 beaches to choose from, many of them easily accessible and featuring pristine white sand and azure blue waters. With a variety of beach hotels to choose from, Phuket is a natural choice to twin with Bangkok.

While travel to Thailand is limited at this time due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2021 serve as inspiration for when global travel can again become a reality.











