Thai tourism New York office to host virtual Valentine’s self-care workshop February 11

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) New York Office is organizing a Thailand-inspired “Treat Yourself with a Virtual Valentine’s Day Self-care Workshop” to celebrate the month of love.







The virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, 11 February, 2021, starting from 09.00 Hrs. (Eastern Standard Time in the United States, GMT-5) with online registration available here, free of charge.

All are invited to join in this online celebration, which offers those who partake a chance to focus on their personal well-being during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





The programme includes a live guided meditation by the Ven. Yuttadhammo Bhikkhu, a Canadian-born Theravada Buddhist monk ordained in 2001, and Ms. Nitchapa Chittkusol, Founder of Enchantry Living and a certified yoga teacher from the International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre of India.

Online participants can also learn how to make their own traditional DIY Thai detoxifying treatment called ‘Ya Pao’ using household products demonstrated by Ms. Kornpathu Lipikorn, a traditional Thai treatment doctor from RAKxa, a new fully integrative wellness and medical retreat in Bangkok.





Materials needed to prepare the DIY ‘Ya Pao’ herbal compress are easy to find prior to viewing the event. These include dry rice, Muslin cloth, yarn or thread, and a microwave to heat the compress. Turmeric power, cinnamon, and sliced ginger are optional herbs for possible inclusion, known for their healing and natural anti-inflammatory properties.

Mr Santi Sawangcharoen, Director of the TAT New York Office said, “Hospitality, happiness, and well-being are deeply ingrained in Thailand’s cultural fabric, so it’s a natural connection that my journey as Director of the TAT New York Office begins in tandem with the launch of this virtual event for our beloved community.” (TAT)















