Treasury Dept extends reservation period for royal commemorative coin

Bangkok – The Treasury Department has extended the reservation period for royal coronation commemorative coins from April 4 to May 10, 2019.

Treasury Department Director General Amnuay Primanawong said the actual coin designs will not be disclosed until April 24.

The Treasury will issue approx. five million coins in total. They consist of a maximum 50,000 polished gold coins of a 19,000-baht denomination and priced at 40,000 baht; 100,000 polished silver coins of 1,000-baht denomination and priced at 3,000 baht, and five million cupronickel coins of 20-baht denomination, priced at 20 baht.

Commemorative medals have also been crafted to mark the occasion. They include a maximum 1,000 platinum medals priced at one million baht each, blackened and sandblasted silver medals priced at 5,000 baht, blackened and sandblasted copper medals priced at 3,000 baht and medals with ribbon bands priced at 1,600 baht. All of them will be on sale from April 24.

The commemorative coins will only be minted to meet pre-orders. The public can reserve the coins at Treasury offices throughout the country, Krung Thai Bank, Thailand Post and counter services. One person can purchase only one coin, and ID cards will be checked.

They can then receive the coin at the place where they made the reservation or by mail, except for platinum commemorative coins which have to be collected at the place where the reservation was made. Thailand Post will start sending them out on June 1, 2019.