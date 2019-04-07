NRCT expands Thai Ocean Waste Free campaign

Bangkok – The National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) has taken charge of efforts to reduce marine waste with the Thai Ocean Waste Free campaign, at the government’s initiation.

The campaign will target not only waste and debris in the ocean but also residues and toxins, in an attempt to make Thai oceans free from marine waste using the integration of social innovations and technologies.

The campaign will promote waste management practices in various ways through cooperation between partner agencies, the development of eco-friendly recycled products from waste that can be used practically, and setting the right policies in related agencies.

The NRCT has also launched a contest for the campaign logo and mascot to help raise awareness regarding the issue, and will engage with celebrities and conservationists to encourage Thai youth to be more aware, paving the way for concrete and targeted solutions for sustainability.