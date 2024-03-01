Festivals and events in Pattaya and across Thailand in March 2024

March 2024 in Thailand promises many celebrations, local cultural festivals, and other amazing events, including the first of the Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon – which happens four times a year, the much-anticipated World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony, Bun Phawet merit-making tradition, and the important National Thai Elephant Day.
Other notable events and festivals include The Glory of Siam Night Museum: The Night of the Royal Poetry, the Sea Turtle Conservation Festival 2024, Concert in the Park No. 31, and the PATTAYA MUSIC FESTIVAL Sound on the Sand 2024.
We have selected 21 festivals and events happening in March 2024 as a guideline for travellers to Thailand to plan their trip. During the month, should there be any other interesting events coming up, we will provide updates via our social media (Facebook: TATNews.org and X: @Tatnews_Org).
All About Arts – Nang Yai Wat Khanon 2024
13 January – 7 April 2024 (Saturday and Sunday, 09.00-16.00 Hrs.)
Wat Khanon, Photharam District
Ratchaburi
The Glory of Siam Night Museum: The Night of the Royal Poetry
14 February – 16 March 2024
PhyaThai Palace
Bangkok
Sea Turtle Conservation Festival 2024
1-10 March 2024
Hat Thai Mueang, Thai Mueang District
Phang-nga
37th ASEAN Barred Ground Doves Competition
2-3 March 2024
Suan Khwan Muang, Mueang District
Yala
Concert in the Park No. 31
3 and 10 March 2024 (Every Sunday, from 17.30 Hrs.)
Sala Bhirombhakdi, Lumpini Park
Bangkok
Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon (Sunset)
5-7 March 2024
PhanomRung Historical Park, Chaloem Phra Kiat District
Buri Ram
Lamduan Flower Festival – Traditions of the Four Thai Ethnic Groups
6-10 March 2024
Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park, Mueang District
Si Sa Ket
19th Laanta Lanta Festival 2024
7-9 March 2024
Old District Office, Ko Lanta District
Krabi
PATTAYA MUSIC FESTIVAL Sound on the Sand 2024
Every Friday and Saturday of March at various venues in Pattaya, Chon Buri
8-9 March 2024
North Pattaya Beach Stage (Dusit Thani)
North Pattaya Beach Stage (Pattaya Beach area, Soi 6)
Central Pattaya Beach (Main Stage)
15-16 March 2024
Jomtien Beach (In front of The NOW Hotel)
22-23 March 2024
Lan Pho Na Kluea Public Park
29-30 March 2024
Central Pattaya Beach (Main Stage)
30 March 2024
Samae Beach, Ko Lan
Amazing Robusta@Chumphon 2024
8-10 March 2024
Arpakorn Kiattiwong Park, Mueang District
Chumphon
Ban Pa Meang Orchid Tree Blossoms Festival 2024
8-10 March 2024
Ban Pa Miang, Mueang Pan District
Lampang
SIP & CHILL PHUKET
8-10 March 2024
Saphan Hin Park, Mueang District
Phuket
Pangsida Chill 2024 Run & Have Fun Season 2
10 March 2024
Pang Sida National Park, Mueang District
Sa Kaeo
National Thai Elephant Day or Chang Thai Day
13 March 2024
Elephant Kingdom Surin by ZPOT, Tha Tum District
Surin
34th Roi Et Bun Phawet 2024
15-17 March 2024
Bueng Planchai, Mueang District
Roi Et
World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony 2024
16-17 March 2024
Wat Mahathat / Wat Langkha Khao, Ayutthaya Historical Park
Ayutthaya
Hok Peng Festival 2024
18-24 March 2024
Wat Phra That Chae Haeng, Phu Phiang District
Nan
31st Chumphon Marine Festival 2024
22-26 March 2024
Thung Wua Laen Beach, Pathio District
Chumphon
Worship and Bathing Ceremony of Phra That Doi Tung
24 March 2024
Wat Phra That Doi Tung, Mae Sai District
Chiang Rai
Trat City Night & Fun Run 2024
30 March 2024
Sa Sisiat Reservoir, Trat District
Trat
MCOT Bike Low Carbon @Koh Jum
31 March 2024
Ko Jum – Ting Rai – Ko Pu, Nuea Khlong District
Krabi (TAT)