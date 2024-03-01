Festivals and events in Pattaya and across Thailand in March 2024

March 2024 in Thailand promises many celebrations, local cultural festivals, and other amazing events, including the first of the Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon – which happens four times a year, the much-anticipated World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony, Bun Phawet merit-making tradition, and the important National Thai Elephant Day.

Other notable events and festivals include The Glory of Siam Night Museum: The Night of the Royal Poetry, the Sea Turtle Conservation Festival 2024, Concert in the Park No. 31, and the PATTAYA MUSIC FESTIVAL Sound on the Sand 2024.

We have selected 21 festivals and events happening in March 2024 as a guideline for travellers to Thailand to plan their trip. During the month, should there be any other interesting events coming up, we will provide updates via our social media (Facebook: TATNews.org and X: @Tatnews_Org).







All About Arts – Nang Yai Wat Khanon 2024

13 January – 7 April 2024 (Saturday and Sunday, 09.00-16.00 Hrs.)

Wat Khanon, Photharam District

Ratchaburi

The Glory of Siam Night Museum: The Night of the Royal Poetry

14 February – 16 March 2024

PhyaThai Palace

Bangkok

Sea Turtle Conservation Festival 2024

1-10 March 2024

Hat Thai Mueang, Thai Mueang District

Phang-nga







37th ASEAN Barred Ground Doves Competition

2-3 March 2024

Suan Khwan Muang, Mueang District

Yala

Concert in the Park No. 31

3 and 10 March 2024 (Every Sunday, from 17.30 Hrs.)

Sala Bhirombhakdi, Lumpini Park

Bangkok

Phanom Rung Light Phenomenon (Sunset)

5-7 March 2024

PhanomRung Historical Park, Chaloem Phra Kiat District

Buri Ram

Lamduan Flower Festival – Traditions of the Four Thai Ethnic Groups

6-10 March 2024

Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park, Mueang District

Si Sa Ket

19th Laanta Lanta Festival 2024

7-9 March 2024

Old District Office, Ko Lanta District

Krabi







PATTAYA MUSIC FESTIVAL Sound on the Sand 2024

Every Friday and Saturday of March at various venues in Pattaya, Chon Buri

8-9 March 2024

North Pattaya Beach Stage (Dusit Thani)

North Pattaya Beach Stage (Pattaya Beach area, Soi 6)

Central Pattaya Beach (Main Stage)

15-16 March 2024

Jomtien Beach (In front of The NOW Hotel)

22-23 March 2024

Lan Pho Na Kluea Public Park

29-30 March 2024

Central Pattaya Beach (Main Stage)

30 March 2024

Samae Beach, Ko Lan







Amazing Robusta@Chumphon 2024

8-10 March 2024

Arpakorn Kiattiwong Park, Mueang District

Chumphon

Ban Pa Meang Orchid Tree Blossoms Festival 2024

8-10 March 2024

Ban Pa Miang, Mueang Pan District

Lampang

SIP & CHILL PHUKET

8-10 March 2024

Saphan Hin Park, Mueang District

Phuket

Pangsida Chill 2024 Run & Have Fun Season 2

10 March 2024

Pang Sida National Park, Mueang District

Sa Kaeo

National Thai Elephant Day or Chang Thai Day

13 March 2024

Elephant Kingdom Surin by ZPOT, Tha Tum District

Surin

34th Roi Et Bun Phawet 2024

15-17 March 2024

Bueng Planchai, Mueang District

Roi Et







World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony 2024

16-17 March 2024

Wat Mahathat / Wat Langkha Khao, Ayutthaya Historical Park

Ayutthaya

Hok Peng Festival 2024

18-24 March 2024

Wat Phra That Chae Haeng, Phu Phiang District

Nan

31st Chumphon Marine Festival 2024

22-26 March 2024

Thung Wua Laen Beach, Pathio District

Chumphon







Worship and Bathing Ceremony of Phra That Doi Tung

24 March 2024

Wat Phra That Doi Tung, Mae Sai District

Chiang Rai

Trat City Night & Fun Run 2024

30 March 2024

Sa Sisiat Reservoir, Trat District

Trat

MCOT Bike Low Carbon @Koh Jum

31 March 2024

Ko Jum – Ting Rai – Ko Pu, Nuea Khlong District

Krabi (TAT)































