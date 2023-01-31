Transferred Bangkok’s police officers denied extortion accused by Taiwanese actress

Seven police officers of the Huai Kwang station, manning the checkpoint outside the Chinese Embassy on Jan 5 have been transferred to inactive posts pending a special probe over the extortion allegation, claimed by Taiwanese actress, said the commissioner of Metropolitan Police Division 1, Pol.Maj.Gen. Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda.







All policemen denied the allegation. They admitted taking a photo of the tourist’s vaping device but did not take any legal action against her for having the vape, which remains illegal in Thailand.

He insisted that the authorities would not protect wrongdoers, who tarnish the country’s image and damage tourism atmosphere.







Moreover, the committee and the team of investigators, responsible for this case have been changed to ensure they have no connection to the Huai Khwang station, he said. (TNA)

































