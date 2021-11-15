Trang in south Thailand inter-islands ‘Sealed Route ‘ready for vaccinated travelers

Trang provincial administration is set to submit 4 projects for approval by the Cabinet during the latter’s mobile meeting in the South this week. Meanwhile, the province’s newly improved Pak Meng Pier will officially open for service on Tuesday (16 Nov).







Trang Governor Khajornsak Charoensopha said that before the advent of COVID-19, an average of 7 million Thai and foreign tourists visited Trang each year and generated more than 9 billion baht of income for the province annually. With the government’s prior approval of a 144 million baht budget for the Marine Department to make improvements to Pak Meng Pier, the governor said the pier’s annual capacity to accommodate tourists has increased to 90,000 persons. Meanwhile, the provincial administration has readied a tourism campaign in the form of a ‘Sealed Route’ for vaccinated travelers to travel from island to island.



According to the governor, efforts are being made for COVID-19 vaccination coverage to reach 100% of the eligible population in Trang by year-end.

During this week’s mobile Cabinet meeting, Trang provincial administration will request budgets for 4 development projects. These include a 247 million baht budget for the conservation and rehabilitation of the dugong population in the province, a 69.2 million baht budget for improving the Trang municipal sports complex to meet the global standard, a 20.9 million baht budget for the development of hot spring attractions in Kantang district, and a 162 million baht budget for the dredging of Kantang Bay. Total funds to be requested amounted to 499 million baht. (NNT)







































