Tragedy in Bangkok – 2-billion-baht State Audit Office building collapses amid Myanmar earthquake – 2 dead, 80 trapped

BANGKOK, Thailand – A 7.7-magnitude earthquake near Sagaing, Myanmar, at 13:20 local time sent powerful tremors into Bangkok, causing the collapse of a 30-story government building under construction. The building, set to be the new headquarters of the State Audit Office, had a budget of 2.136 billion baht and was nearing completion in the Chatuchak district, near MRT Kamphaeng Phet and Bang Sue Grand Station, opposite JJ Mall.

Reports indicate that only seven workers managed to escape, while 43 remained trapped initially. However, as rescue operations continue, authorities now estimate that over 80 people are still buried under the rubble. The Narenthorn Emergency Medical Center and other rescue teams are actively working to extract survivors.







Tragically, two foreign nationals have been confirmed dead—one body has been recovered, while efforts to retrieve the second are ongoing.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has arrived at the scene. Officials are considering declaring an emergency in the area, deploying military forces for clearance operations, and have already ordered nationwide school closures as a precaution.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with more updates expected as the situation unfolds.



























