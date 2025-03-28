Myanmar earthquake causes concrete beam collapse on Den Chai-Chiang Khong railway project

CHIANG RAI, Thailand – A powerful earthquake in Myanmar caused severe tremors, leading to the collapse of a concrete beam at the construction site of the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong railway project. Several vehicles were crushed under the debris.

On March 28, reports confirmed that a massive 8.2-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 13:20 local time, originating from the Sagaing Fault at a depth of 10 kilometers. The tremors were felt across northern Thailand, Bangkok, Hat Yai (Songkhla province), Laos, Bangladesh, India, and China. Additionally, at 13:32, a 6.4-magnitude aftershock occurred in Jokse, the capital of Myanmar’s Mandalay region.







The severe shaking impacted infrastructure in Thailand, including the Den Chai-Chiang Rai-Chiang Khong railway project, currently under construction. A concrete beam at the Ban Pong Si Nakorn construction site, Rong Chang subdistrict, Pa Daet district, Chiang Rai province, collapsed, crushing multiple vehicles.

As of now, no injuries or fatalities have been reported. Authorities in Chiang Rai have ordered local districts to assess damages and ensure public safety. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.



























