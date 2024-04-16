Traffic congestion builds up as travelers return to Bangkok after Songkran holidays

Traffic congestion on routes into Bangkok has intensified since April 15 night, one day before the Songkran holidays ended. Authorities have had to open additional lanes to ease the flow of vehicles.

Highway police in Nakhon Ratchasima province have opened an extra lane for reversing traffic near kilometer 40, in front of the provincial police station in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, extending to kilometer 17 in Tap Khwang sub-district, Kaeng Khoi district, Saraburi province. This decision comes as the volume of vehicles has increased with people starting their journeys back after the long Songkran break.







The atmosphere on the Mitraphap Road, from Klang Dong sub-district, Pak Chong district, to Muak Lek district, Saraburi province, was congested, with vehicles filling all lanes, moving slowly or even standing still. Heavier traffic on April 16 was prominent, being the last day of the holiday.

Mitraphap Road was filled with vehicles in every lane from Muak Lek district to Kaeng Khoi district.







During the night, from kilometer 39 downwards, Klang Dong sub-district, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, which is the downhill section of the Mitraphap Road, there was a high volume of vehicles heading towards Mueang district, Saraburi province. Police have opened an extra lane from Klang Dong sub-district, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.







Meanwhile, from Muak Lek district to Kaeng Khoi district, authorities have opened an extra lane from kilometer 30 in Muak Lek district, Saraburi province, to kilometer 17 in Tap Khwang sub-district, Kaeng Khoi district, Saraburi province, to ease the traffic flow into the town of Saraburi. All lanes are congested with heavy traffic, and highway police officers in Saraburi province are facilitating travelers’ convenience.







On the expressway route into Bangkok, from kilometer 99 in Mueang district, Saraburi province, vehicles are continuously moving at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour, and around 9 PM, highway police in Hin Kong, Saraburi province, are considering opening eight extra lanes on the inbound side to Bangkok due to the accumulation of vehicles. These lanes would be opened from kilometer 99 to kilometer 71 in Wang Noi district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, and extended up to kilometer 54 in Bang Pa-in district, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province. If there is heavy traffic, it is recommended for vehicles heading to Saraburi to use parallel routes. (TNA)































