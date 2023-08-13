In a collaborative effort between the Embassy of Japan in Thailand and the Nok Yung Ikenobo Ikebana Association Bangkok Chapter, a captivating presentation recently took place in Bangkok, showcasing the exquisite art of Ikebana.

The event, titled “Traditional Beauty of Thai Flowers with Ikenobo: A Celebration of Japanese Soft Power,” aimed to highlight the deep cultural connections between Thailand and Japan.







At the heart of this presentation was Professor Katsuhito Kurata, a distinguished representative from the Ikenobo Headquarters, who unveiled the enchanting world of Thai flowers through the lens of Ikebana. This revered Japanese practice of flower arrangement was masterfully showcased, with Prof. Kurata’s expertise shining through as he introduced three distinct Ikebana styles: Jiyūka (freestyle), Rikka, and Shōka. Each style, marked by its graceful simplicity, carried within it profound philosophical perspectives on life and happiness.







Beyond being a delightful experience for both organizers and attendees, the event seamlessly wove together elements of Japanese and Thai cultures, creating a harmonious fusion that celebrated the shared aesthetic sensibilities of the two nations.

This occasion held special significance, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Japan-ASEAN friendship and collaboration. It also served as a tribute to the diplomatic bonds between Thailand and Japan, signifying their steadfast partnership in trade, commerce, and tourism. (NNT)





















