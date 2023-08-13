‘Phangnga Wet Venture Deal’ offering special discounts on hotels, tours and restaurants

PECIAL DEAL: ‘Phangnga Wet Venture Deal’ for overseas tourists or expats! Offering special discounts on accommodation, tours and F&B at participating hotels, tour companies and restaurants, plus a 1,000-Baht cash coupon per person per package. The coupons can be used from now until 31 August 2023.

Hurry! This special deal is limited for 200 persons only.







For more information, please contact ATTA at E-mail: [email protected] or Line ID: @921sunul

The project is under collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) TAT Phangnga office, Phangnga Tourist Association, Thailand Tourism Council of Phangnga, and Association of Thai Travel Agent (ATTA). (TAT)





















