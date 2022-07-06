Tourists from India, Malaysia, Singapore top list of Thailand’s arrival in first half of the year

More than 2 million visitors arrived in Thailand during the first half of the year 2022.

The Thai government revealed information about Thailand tourism in the first half of the year 2022.







There were 2,124,326 visitors entering Thailand from January to June, and the 10 countries with the most people traveling to Thailand are as follows:

India, 234,206 people; Malaysia, 196,764 people; Singapore, 127,371 people; United Kingdom, 125,284 people; United States of America, 107,544 people; Germany, 97,457 people; Australia, 79,582 people; Cambodia, 74,825 people; France, 73,654 people; Russia, 70,762 people.

After 1 June 2022, thanks to relaxed travel measures and ‘no quarantine’, approximately 25,000-30,000 visitors per day traveled to Thailand.



And on 1 July 2022, the first day the Thailand Pass was discontinued, 41,823 visitors traveled to Thailand that day. (PRD)

































