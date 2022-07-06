TAT working to further develop Carbon Neutral Tourism in Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is continuing with its mission to grow the Carbon Neutral Tourism sector in Thailand, in accordance with the Thai government’s Bio-Circular-Green or BCG Economy Model that is taking Thai tourism in a more sustainable and responsible direction.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “In addition to helping to reduce negative impacts on the environment and society, this ‘carbon neutral tourism’ initiative also helps to add value, creativity, and competitiveness to Thai tourism products and services in the global market. It also increases Thailand’s appeal to quality tourists who are environmentally conscious, and who want to contribute to reducing economic, social and environmental impacts.”





TAT is using a concept of ‘adjust, reduce, compensate’ in business development and prototype tourism activities that are in line with Carbon Neutral Tourism.

Using tourism resources in a cost-effective manner for maximum benefits, TAT is working to build capacity, and develop and extend Carbon Neutral Tourism management in a way suited to tourism operators, which creates participation in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The focus is on turning normal business tourism activities into low-carbon tourism activities towards the goal of achieving tourism that reduces an environmental impact. Carbon credits can be provided for what impact is created, as well as a source to absorb greenhouse gases, to reduce the total impact to zero (none or virtually no greenhouse gas emissions).



TAT is promoting five pilot business units in three types of business – communities, farm stays, and smart farms. These are:

Tham Suea Community in Phetchaburi Province promoting zero carbon tourism (contact: Tel. +66 (0) 8291 87774); Rimklong Homestay Community in Samut Songkhram Province highlighting environmental-friendly, slow-life travel in coconut plantations (contact: Tel. +66 (0) 8917 02904); Rai Jai Yim Farm Stay in Kanchanaburi Province featuring camping and farm activities (contact: Tel. +66 (0) 8548 26559); Rai Khuean Rang Farm Stay in Nakhon Ratchasima Province focusing on zero carbon tourism and slow-life experience in mixed farming (contact: Tel. +66 (0) 8924 41369); Thai Tawee Pomelo Garden in Nakhon Pathom Province a smart farm showcasing educational farm life experiences in a pilot smart organic farm (contact: Tel. +66 (0) 8362 65499).

Tourists interested in experiencing zero carbon emissions tourism in Thailand can contact the Travel Buddy hotline on Tel. 1672, or go to www.gogreenbooking.com, or call the respective model business units. (TAT)



























































