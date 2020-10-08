Pattaya preps for more rain

As another stormfront moved in to Pattaya, city officials moved on the trash problem contributing to flooding that swamped the area last weekend.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad said at an Oct. 6 storm-preparedness meeting that large amounts of garbage were left behind on sewer grates once floodwaters drained Oct. 3. With heavy rain expected again through Friday, he ordered sanitation officials to get ahead of the trash problem.



Loading…

Pattaya also prepared mobile pumps and prepared work plans for city employees to keep roads clear and assist people whose homes and businesses are hit by floods.











