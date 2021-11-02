Tourism in cold season officially begins in Thailand

The cold season has officially begun, although a noticeable drop in temperatures is not expected to be widely felt in Thailand until November 8. Meanwhile, a sea of fog and blooming wildflowers on top of Doi Inthanon in Chiang Mai await tourists, who may start visiting the national park on November 10.

The temperature on top of Doi Inthanon in Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai reached a low of 10 degrees Celsius this morning (2 Nov), giving rise to a picturesque sea of fog that surrounded the Kiw Mae Pan viewpoint and the twin pagodas nearby. Wild purple flowers are now in bloom, waiting to greet tourists who will make their way up Inthanon Mountain this month.







Doi Inthanon National Park will be open to visitors from November 10. Tourists are encouraged to observe public health measures, for their own safety as well as that of others.

Although Thailand officially entered the cold season today (2 Nov), cold winds are not expected to be widely felt until between November 8 and 10. Rains are expected during this present period, although rainfall is expected to lessen in the Northeast and the East. Afterward, temperatures will drop by 3-5 degrees Celsius in the North and Northeast and by 1-3 degrees elsewhere. There will still be high humidity in the Northern and Central regions, which may give rise to rains.



A low-pressure area covering the eastern side of the Malay Peninsula will be moving into Thailand’s Southern Region, while easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. These conditions are expected to bring heavy rains to Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Flash floods and forest runoffs may also occur this week. (NNT)



























