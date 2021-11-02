Doi Inthanon Mountain in Chiang Mai to reopen Nov 10

Tourists can feel winter chill on Doi Inthanon Mountain in Chiang Mai province on Nov 10 when the Doi Inthanon National Park will reopen.

The reopening was scheduled as the Meteorological Department announced winter began in Thailand today.







This morning the temperature on the peak of Doi Inthanon in Chom Thong district dropped to 10 degrees Celsius. The sky was clear and showed the beautiful sea of mist.

Kriangkrai Chaipiset, chief of the Doi Inthanon National Park, said tourists could visit the national park and camp there from Nov 10 onwards.



He asked tourists to comply strictly with disease control measures imposed by Chiang Mai’s communicable disease committee and the office of the Doi Inthanon National Park to help prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 there. (TNA)

























































