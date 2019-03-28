Tour operator arrested over scam

Bangkok – Thai police have arrested a tour operator for allegedly duping holidaymakers, mostly elderly people, out of over three million baht.

The Commissioner-General of the Immigration Bureau, Pol. Lt. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, also serving as the Deputy Director of Thailand’s Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (Tactics) announced the arrest of Pachara Ruankaew, the Managing Director of Fly World Travel Co,. Ltd.

Pachara has been accused of luring people into buying tour packages that did not exist. Police said many of the victims complained that they were misled into buying tour packages to foreign countries, such as Croatia, Russia and Japan. However, the suspect continually postponed the travel dates or simply canceled the trips without any refund or compensation.

More than 70 people, mostly the elderly, fell victims to the scam, with damages of more than three million baht.