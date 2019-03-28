Royal Rainmaking Dept: Weather not conducive to artificial rainmaking

Bangkok – The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has admitted that current weather conditions are not conducive to cloud seeding, but equipment and aircraft are on standby to take advantage at a moment’s notice.

The department held a video conference with its Royal Rainmaking Operation Centers nationwide, briefing members on the haze situation and water shortages around the country. Smog is currently affecting provinces in the North and Central Plains.

The Department of Royal Rainmaking reported that cloud-seeding operations over the Bangkok Metropolitan Region since January have helped to mitigate air pollution. However, other regions of Thailand continue to contend with severe haze, with PM2.5 levels recorded as high as 200 micrograms per cubic meter.

Royal Rainmaking units in Chiang Mai and Phitsanulok provinces have been conducting cloud-seeding flights in hopes that artificial rain will lessen the smog.