‘Top 25 Restaurants Phuket’ guide to be launched in time for the reopening

Following the announcements by the Thai Prime Minister and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to reopen Phuket and to allow vaccinated foreign tourists to visit the island without quarantine from 1st July 2021, Travelindex has announced the launch of its first ‘Top 25 Restaurants Phuket’ in time for the island’s reopening.

This unique Phuket restaurant guide, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), will be integrated into the internationally acclaimed ‘Top 25 Restaurants Asia Series’ contributing to highlight the charm of Phuket as a gastronomy destination and helping local restaurants to attract again patrons and food lovers, at no costs to them.







Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for international Marketing – Asia and South Pacific, said “This initiative by Travelindex is a really exciting activity to highlight the best Phuket has to offer in terms of food and restaurants. Phuket has such a unique culinary identity because it has been a melting pot of cultures for centuries. It is also a destination not only for travelers from all over the world, but for talented and acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs to display their skills. Top 25 Restaurants Phuket will indeed be an indispensable source of information for those wishing to eat the best food and have the best time dining out in the province.”





Top25Restaurants.com is celebrating fine dining in cities across Asia, highlighting in each city it’s the culinary dynamism, as well as new trends and chefs supporting local community products. Top 25 Restaurants contributes to the prestige of the local dining scene and, with the integration into the Travelindex global ecosystem, contributes to attract more visitors and tourists to cities and countries.

“We believe that our restaurant guide will contribute to foster the image of Phuket as a prime regional gastronomy destination and help restaurants on the island gain more visibility and, once more, attract international guests,” said Bernard Metzger, Publisher of Top25Restaurants Guide series.

He added; “The hospitality and the restaurant sectors in Phuket and have been hardly hit by the pandemic, which has led to some permanent restaurant closures. Travelindex Group and Top25Restaurants.com are committed to support the local gastronomy sector and promote Phuket as a gourmet heaven to attract more fine dining lovers by launching this ‘Top 25 Restaurants Guide Phuket’.

The Phuket Sandbox is the first phase of a nationwide strategy to reopen Thailand to overseas travelers, with additional destinations expected to follow suit in the coming months. The first guests expected to arrive will be from traditional long-haul European markets, such as the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, and Scandinavia. They will be able to enter the island without the need to quarantine, as long as they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. After 14 nights in Phuket, visitors are free to travel wherever they want in Thailand.

Restaurants in Phuket can feature at no costs in the ‘Top 25 Restaurants Phuket’ guide by filling out the submission form here: https://bit.ly/3ci0LAp (TAT)



















