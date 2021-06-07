Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Sunday the birth of their daughter Lilibet Diana — named for Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother — in a moment of joy capping a year of increasingly strained ties between the couple and the British royal family.

The baby, who is eighth in line to the throne, was born healthy on Friday in the southern California city of Santa Barbara and is now with Meghan at the couple’s home in the area.







“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, the Princess of Wales,” said a statement from Harry and Meghan.

“She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz (3.5 kilograms). Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the statement said of the couple’s second child.





Shortly after the announcement, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said the Queen and the British royal family had been informed and were “delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Harry’s father, Charles, and brother, William, also sent their congratulations.

“Wishing them all well at this special time,” tweeted the Prince of Wales, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said via a tweet that “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also sent his congratulations. (NNT World)



















