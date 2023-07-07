Model agriculture project promotes sustainable living and community development

Pattaya, Thailand – In a concerted effort to improve the quality of life and foster sustainable development, Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong visited a pilot project based on the principles of New Theory Agriculture. Located in Huay Yai Subdistrict, the project aims to transform three rais (1.2 acres) of land belonging to Kittima Ketjae into a model area called ‘Kok Nong Na.’







Inspired by the Royal Initiative of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and guided by the concept of “This Path Brings Results: People Love Each Other,” the project sought to raise awareness among local residents about the significance of conserving plant species and natural resources while increasing green spaces in the sub-district and community areas.



Kittima Ketjae, the landowner, enthusiastically embraced the opportunity to convert her land into an agricultural plot aligned with the principles of the Royal Initiative. She said that a few years ago, she began cultivating vegetables for personal consumption, efficiently managed the land, featuring designated areas for water storage and fish farming in ponds. Utilizing integrated farming techniques, crops flourished around the ponds, fostering a sustainable and diverse ecosystem. The vegetable garden not only reduced expenses but also served as a valuable learning resource for the community, promoting food security.







During the visit, Governor Thawatchai Srithong together with Prapatsara Srithong, the Chairwoman of the Chonburi Thai Red Cross and Banglamung District Chief Pisit Sirisawasdinukul actively participated in various activities, including tree planting, vegetable gardening, rice sowing, and fish frying. They also toured demonstration plots, observed chicken farming, and had the pleasure of tasting dishes prepared with the freshly collected eggs, highlighting the success of the project.





















