Thunderstorms and heavy rain expected in Bangkok and across several regions

The Meteorological Department has announced that Thailand will continue to experience thunderstorms, with heavy rain expected in some areas of the North, Northeast, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, East, and the Western coast of the South.

For the next 24 hours, thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecasted for the North, Northeast, Central, including Bangkok and its vicinity, East, and the Western coast of the South. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash floods and water runoff, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying regions. This weather is due to the prevailing southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam.







In the upper Andaman Sea, from Ranong province upwards, waves are expected to reach heights of 1-2 meters, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves higher than 2 meters. Mariners in these areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas during this period.

Bangkok and Vicinity: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with some heavy rain. Temperature lows of 24-26°C and highs of 32-34°C. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

North: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with some heavy rain in Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun provinces. Temperature lows of 23-25°C and highs of 29-35°C. Southwesterly winds at 5-15 km/h.







Northeast: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with some heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, and Nakhon Ratchasima provinces. Temperature lows of 23-25°C and highs of 31-34°C. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

Central: Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with some heavy rain in Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Sakhon provinces. Temperature lows of 24-26°C and highs of 33-35°C. Southwesterly winds at 10-20 km/h.

East: Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with some heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, Chonburi (Pattaya City) and Trat provinces. Temperature lows of 23-26°C and highs of 30-34°C. Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves about 1 meter high, and over 1 meter high in thunderstorm areas.









South (East Coast): Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces. Temperature lows of 23-26°C and highs of 32-34°C. Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves about 1 meter high, and over 1 meter high in thunderstorm areas.

South (West Coast): Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with some heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket provinces. Temperature lows of 24-26°C and highs of 30-33°C. From Ranong province upwards: Southwesterly winds at 15-35 km/h. Waves 1-2 meters high, and over 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas. From Phang Nga province downwards: Southwesterly winds at 15-30 km/h. Waves about 1 meter high, and over 1 meter high in thunderstorm areas.











































