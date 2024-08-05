PM discusses risks of blackchin tilapia spread through flooding and water overflow

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has affirmed his confidence in the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives’ ability to manage the spread of blackchin tilapia, addressing concerns about its potential migration to other regions. Srettha’s remarks were made during a water management meeting at the Royal Irrigation Department in Bangkok’s Dusit district today (Aug 5).







Srettha discussed the risks associated with the spread of blackchin tilapia, particularly through flooding and water overflow, which could carry the invasive species to new areas. He noted that the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has developed a comprehensive strategy, involving short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures, to control the situation.

The premier reassured attendees that the Ministry is well-prepared to tackle this issue, noting the collaborative efforts underway to ensure that the blackchin tilapia does not threaten biodiversity or the ecological balance in affected regions. (NNT)









































