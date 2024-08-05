Police arrest man in Hat Yai for selling cannabis e-cigarettes

Pol. Maj. Gen. Witthaya Sriprasertphap, Commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), assigned a team led by Pol. Lt. Col. Anan Buakaew, Inspector of the 1st Division of CPPD, to arrest Danusorn Homphon, 36, a resident of Hat Yai, Songkhla Province on August 4th. The suspect was found with 44 cannabis e-cigarettes, valued at 167,200 baht, at a cannabis shop in Hat Yai.







The investigation revealed that the suspect was operating a cannabis shop but was illegally selling cannabis e-cigarettes to the public in Hat Yai. An undercover operation was conducted, with an officer posing as a customer to set up a sting operation. Upon successful purchase, surrounding officers moved in to conduct the search, confirming the e-cigarettes contained cannabis and were being sold for nearly 4,000 baht each. The suspect admitted to selling the products, which were confiscated as evidence.

Danusorn was charged under the Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2562 (2019), specifically for selling products prohibited by the Consumer Protection Board, including baraku, baraku e-cigarettes, and cannabis e-cigarettes. He also faces charges under Section 246 of the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017) for concealing and distributing goods known to be illegal, carrying a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to four times the value of the goods, or both. The suspect and evidence were handed over to Hat Yai Police Station for further legal action.















































