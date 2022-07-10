Three expressways freely accessible for Thai public holidays this month

Commuters will be able to use three expressways in Bangkok for free during three public holidays this month.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob disclosed that toll fees on the Sirat, UdonRatthaya and ChalermMahaNakhon expressways will be waived on AsalhaBucha Day on July 13, the start of Buddhist Lent on July 14, and His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28. The waivers are expected to help reduce traffic during the two long weekends of July 13-17 and July 28-31.







The government has designated two “special holidays” on July 15 and July 29 to provide two uninterrupted breaks. The extended holidays are meant to encourage domestic travel in order to help stimulate the economy in the aftermath of the pandemic.



The Ministry of Transport has instructed the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning to implement measures that facilitate and ensure the safety of holiday commuters. Authorities will establish checkpoints, maintain traffic discipline and advise alternative routes for travelers on major routes while also urging people to maintain disease prevention measures while traveling during the holidays.(NNT)

































