Bangkok and State Railway join hands to revive world famous Chatuchak market

Bangkok authorities are joining hands with the State Railway of Thailand to revive the famous Chatuchak market that has seen lower activity in recent years due to the pandemic. City Hall hopes this revival and renovation will make the market a world-class tourist destination.

Following a meeting with State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Governor Niruj Maneepun, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said Chatuchak market, which is situated on SRT property, remains under the management of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).







He also said the city will be working closely with the SRT to set up a new market committee in order to manage their joint contract, as well as further develop Chatuchak market.

Concerning debt matters between the city and the SRT, the Bangkok governor said they can be settled based on the existing contract. However, he said the most important issue at the moment is how to handle an influx of tourists while total vendors remain low.





The BMA has also discussed with the SRT plans to renovate roads, plant trees around railways, develop affordable rental spaces for low-income earners, regulate hawkers, and manage public parks.(NNT)
































