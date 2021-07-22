Three COVID-19 vaccines produced in Thailand will be ready for administration by next year

By Pattaya Mail
The three locally produced COVID-19 vaccines will be ready for administration by next year.

The Thai government announced, via the Thai Khu Fah Facebook page on Tuesday, that three locally produced COVID-19 vaccines will be ready for administration by next year.

The first, CU-Cov19 (mRNA), is being developed in collaboration with Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania, and is currently in the human-trial phase.



The second, HXP-GPO Vac (inactivated), is developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization in collaboration with Mahidol University and the United States’ PATH Institute. It is also currently in the human-trial phase.

The last one, Baiya SARS-CoV-1 Vax 1, is developed from tobacco leaves by Baiya Phytopharm and Chulalongkorn University. This vaccine has been successfully tested on animals and will soon be tried out on humans. (NNT)









