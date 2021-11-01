Thousands land at Bangkok International Airport on first day of reopening

Thailand started to welcome air travelers and revoked quarantine for some of them and consequently its biggest airport, Suvarnabhumi, resumed its active operations as more visitors arrived compared with last week’s traffic.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport, said although the airport had already served inbound and outbound flights, today (Nov 1) was the first day when health measures changed there.

After landing at the airport, visitors could travel on to their hotels where they would undergo RT-PCR tests. If they tested negative, they could tour the country right away on the following day, he said.







The new measure took effect according to the government’s reopening policy that lifted mandatory quarantine for visitors from specific countries in addition to the requirement for them to show the certificates of their full COVID-19 vaccination and their negative RT-PCR tests within 72 hours before their flight.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said 61 flights would arrive today and included 40 passenger flights, most of which came from Europe.

The passenger flights landed with about 3,000 passengers, about 2,300 of whom were foreigners, he said. (TNA)





















































