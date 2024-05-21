Dept. of International Organizations visits Central Women Correctional Institution in Bangkok

Ms. Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led officials of the department on a study visit to the Department of Corrections’ Central Women Correctional Institution in Bangkok to learn more about the implementation of the UN Bangkok Rules for the appropriate treatment of female prisoners on 17 May 2024,.

They also visited the “Khok Nong Na” Land Development Model Study Center, and Center for Skills Training Programmes for Inmates and Center for Healthcare System for female prisoners, as well as Center for Mother and Child. The study complements the Department’s work on human rights, justice process, and international criminal justice. (MFA)

































































