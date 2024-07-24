Their Majesties Attend ‘Madama Butterfly’ Opera at Thailand Cultural Centre, Bangkok

His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen, on July 23, attended the opera “Madama Butterfly” in honor of His Majesty the King’s upcoming 72nd birthday celebration on July 28. The event was graced by the presence of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, the patron of the Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra Foundation and the chairperson of the event, who welcomed Their Majesties at the Thailand Cultural Centre, Main Hall, Huai Khwang District, Bangkok.

